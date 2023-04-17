Okeme Emerges As Labour Party Gov Candidate For Kogi State

A lawyer, Adejo Okeme has emerged as the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State.

Naija News reports Okome defeated other aspirants to clinch the LP ticket at the party’s primary election conducted on Sunday.

He polled 127 votes to beat his closest rival, Isaac Alfa, who scored 69 votes at the indirect primary held on Saturday in Lokoja under the supervision of a seven-member committee, led by the LP Deputy National Chairman, Dr Ayo Olorunfemi.

According to Olorunfemi, who announced the result of the primary on Sunday morning, a total of 196 delegates from the 21 local government areas of the state were accredited and voted for candidates of their choice.

He said, “Okeme, having scored the majority of the lawful votes cast at the indirect primary election conducted on April 15, in Kogi, is hereby declared the winner of the Labour Party primary election 2023.”

In his acceptance speech, Okeme appreciated the delegates for voting for him and promised not to disappoint.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, November 11 for the conduct of the 2023 Kogi State governorship election.