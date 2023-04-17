NDLEA Arrests 123 Drug Suspects, Seizes 2,265kgs Illicit Drugs In Q1

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), FCT Command, has confirmed the arrest of no fewer than one hundred and twenty-three drug dealer suspects in the 1st quarter (Q1) of 2023.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command of the agency revealed this, saying it seized 2,265.677 kilograms of different drugs between January and March this year from different locations and persons.

Speaking during an interview in Abuja on Monday, the FCT Commander of the agency, Kabir Tsakuwa, said that the drugs seized were cannabis sativa, cocaine and psychotropic substances, among others.

“The Command arrested 123 suspects for illicit drugs comprising 116 males and seven females, respectively.

“Total drug seized was 2,265.677 kilograms of different drugs. The Command also convicted 54, and we have 300 pending cases in court.

“However, 69 of such pending cases were from the 1st quarter and 231 from the previous year,” Tsakuwa said.

He also disclosed that the command admitted 20 drug users for counselling and rehabilitation in the same period. Thirteen out of the suspects, according to him, had been discharged, adding that 142 were out-patient counselling, with 42 referred from the investigation unit for counselling.

The NDLEA boss said that the command was trying to check drug issues in FCT, adding that the agency will continually dislodge black spots through raid operations.

Tsakuwa reiterated the command’s interest to collaborate with other sister agencies like the Military, Nigeria Police, NSCDC, FRSC and DSS through intelligence sharing and joint operations.

He noted that more collaboration with the media will be used to create awareness and prevent drug abuse/education programmes would be looked into.

“We (NDLEA) will also continue to partner with other stakeholders, NGOs, traditional rulers, religious leaders and opinion leaders, among others, using the War Against Drug Abuse platform.

“There will be plans for more sensitisation programmes targeted at more Secondary Schools and Tertiary Institutions.

“We will also carry out sensitisation at workplaces such as hospitals and some private/corporate organisations, Ministries and Parastatals.

“Also, sensitisation for farmers, market women, hoteliers, and motor parks, among others will be considered.

“This will be as part of measures to reduce to the barest minimum illicit drug abuse and trafficking in the territory,” Tsakuwa said.