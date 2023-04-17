‘He Belongs To Everyone’ – APC Chieftains Tip Barau Jibrin For Senate President

Last Updated on 17 April 2023 by Oladipo Abiola

The quest by Barau Jibrin to emerge as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly has gotten a boost based on the declared support from two prominent politicians of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News understands the two politicians, Senators Danladi Sankara and El-jibrin Doguwa revealed their support for Barau at separate press conferences in Kano State on Monday.

The APC chieftains despite declaring their support however pledged to abide by the final position of the party in choosing the leaders for the 10th National Assembly.

Both men declared Jibrin as the most qualified for the seat and described him as a bridge builder who has the capacity to carry everyone along in leadership.

On his part, Sankara, who is the current Chairman, Senate Committee on Information, said “Barau Jibrin, who is humble, possesses the leadership qualities and experiences to stir the ship of the Senate, as he had built bridges across party lines and cultivated a positive attitude in the Senate for him to be considered for the number one position in the Senate.

“Even though so many factors will come into play on the floor of the Senate, when it comes to the leadership consideration, I believe Jibrin belongs to everyone in the Senate and I have no doubt he would be considered. As for me, I can assure you of my support and mobility of my network for him.”

In his submission during a separate press conference, Doguwa submitted that having known Jibrin over many years, he boldly sees him as the best candidate for the Senate President seat particularly if the APC will zone the position to the North-West geopolitical zone.

He said, “First, I have to confess to you that I have known Barau Jibrin over the years and I can guarantee his capacity and tenacity to offer purposeful leadership in the Senate. He commands lots of respect from his colleagues, as a ranking member. That is why it would be difficult to find him wanting because he’s a grassroots mobilizer.

“So, if God wishes it is Barau’s turn to become Senate president, it is fine. But based on my conviction, Barau does not negate my support for Al-Hassan Ado Doguwa to become Speaker of the House of Representatives. Now, the responsibility lies on our party, on zoning principles. We would be ready to obey the directive of the party on the zoning method.”

Jibrin will battle others like Orji Uzor-Kalu, David Umahi, and others for the 10th Senate Presidency.