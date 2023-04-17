God Forbid Binani Becomes Adamawa Governor – Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has downplayed Aisha Binani’s leadership ability and character to govern the people of Adamawa State.

Binani is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 governorship election in Adamawa State, Naija News reports.

At the resumption of the supplementary election in the state last week, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa, Prof Hudu Yunusa Ari, announced that Binani won the election. This development erupted controversies across boards.

INEC subsequently annulled and suspended the election as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, was said to be leading the election with higher votes when Binani was declared the winner.

Also, the REC declared Binani a winner before the scheduled time.

Reacting to the Adamawa election drama, Lawal said God forbid that Binani emerges as the state’s governor.

The former SGF claimed Binani was not qualified to be governor of Adamawa, adding that she does not have the character for the position and did not get the required votes during the first Governorship election on March 18.

Naija News understands that Lawal asserted this on Monday while appearing live on Arise Television programme.

“God forbid, it is impossible for Binani to become governor of Adamawa State.

“At the initial, she was not qualified, she does not have the character, and she did not get the vote. During the first election, take note that I am not PDP or APC.

“But the PDP got 421525 votes and the APC got 380275 votes, the PDP was leading with over 31,000 votes at that stage. Now after the collation of about 20 local governments out of 21 in Adamawa, the remaining one local government remains, and that is where the problem started.

“They started doctoring the results, they stole the results and started manipulating it,” Lawal.