Fire Guts Queens College In Lagos

There was a fire outbreak at Queens College in Yaba, according to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

The Director of the service, Margaret Adeseye in a statement said the fire started in a two-room quarter located behind the school staff quarters.

Adeseye, however, said there was no casualty in the incident, adding that men of the state fire service quickly put out the fire.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“Meanwhile, the fire has since been put out by a combined effort of the Lagos State Fire Service and Federal Fire Service, while the police who were also alerted, prevented hoodlums from forcefully gaining access to the school premises.

“No life was lost in the incident,” she added.

200 Shops Razed By Fire In Rivers Market

Meanwhile, there was commotion at Ojoto market in the Mile 2 area of Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, when fire razed shops, destroying goods reportedly worth millions of Naira.

Naija News learnt that over 200 shops were affected by the raging fire around 9:15 pm when most traders had already closed for the day.

While there is still confusion on the cause of the fire, it was gathered that there was no electrical power before the incident. Though an eyewitness told The PUNCH that the fire was caused by an electric spark when the public power supply was restored that night, the claim was refuted by the chairman of the market.

Other people living around the market also claimed that some people were cooking in the market, which may have ignited the fire.

“They said some people were cooking inside the market. So, as soon as that electric spark happened, the fire started in that shop. Before you know it, there was fire everywhere. All the shops burned down,” the residents jointly told the media platform.