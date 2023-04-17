Fashola Speaks On Numerous Controversies Surrounding Tinubu

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said the numerous controversies surrounding the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, prove that his path to success is ordained by God.

Naija News reports that in the build-up to the 2023 election, there were controversies about the President-elect’s health status, age, real name, educational qualification, family background, and source of wealth.

There were also questions about his alleged involvement in illicit drug trafficking in the United States, his whereabouts, and his alleged dual citizenship.

Speaking on Sunday in an interview with Channels Television, Fashola said all the questions about Tinubu have been dealt with by the spokespersons of his Presidential Campaign Council.

Fashola asserted that the numerous allegations about his former principal have not been backed with concrete evidence, adding that they have run along for a while.

According to the minister, the president-elect has a history of prevailing over difficult situations to achieve success, stressing that the controversies trailing Tinubu might be an indication of a “positive” turnaround for the country.

The former Governor of Lagos State said there is no “sainthood” in governance and that the focus should be on performance and efficiency.

He said: “I think those issues have been ventilated sufficiently. When Nigerians have decided, those issues don’t matter. That is what they have said by these votes.

“Everytime, it gets more difficult, that is his path to success. There is no easy day for him. The more difficult it gets, you can be sure, it is Asiwaju.

“I think now that all of these hurdles have been surmounted. Maybe there is a divine purpose. Maybe perhaps, this is where Nigeria begins to turn in the most positive ways forever.

“Governance is not about sainthood. It is about efficiency, performance, and delivery.

“You must understand that we should not be looking for saints. All of the allegations that were levelled against him have been either unproven or no evidence offered in support of them but they have run along for a while.”