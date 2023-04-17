Delta Commissioner Narrates How He Escaped From Kidnappers

Delta State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba, has narrated how he escaped abduction from kidnappers during the weekend.

The commissioner took to his Facebook page on Monday to narrate the incident while thanking God for his life.

According to Amgbaduba, he was travelling along the Nigerian Port Authority Expressway to Warri in Delta State, on Sunday evening when the kidnappers ambushed and blocked his way.

The incident he said, happened around 7 pm.

“Dear all, I want you to help me to thank God as the Almighty God protected me from the hands of kidnappers yesterday (Sunday) at about 7pm on my way into Warri Town, at the NPA expressway.

“A beige-coloured Toyota Camry rammed into me and forced my vehicle to come to a halt and two hefty young men popped out from the front seat of the car, one at the back and one guy rushing towards me.

“Without panicking, I put my car in reverse and faced the thug that came out from the passenger side of the car at full speed ahead. While he jumped off the road, I drove off and had a successful getaway,” the commissioner said.

While thanking God for protection, Amgbaduba urged motorists to be vigilant, especially along the Warri axis.