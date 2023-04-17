INEC Suspends Adamawa REC, Yunusa-Ari

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State for Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari has been suspended.

Naija News gathered that the electoral body suspended Yunusa-Ari following the illegal declaration of the Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Aisha Binani as Governor-elect.

Yunusa-Ari made the declaration on Sunday when the collation of results from the supplementary election held on Saturday had not ended.

The Commissioner, however, in a statement released on its official Twitter account on Sunday nullified the declaration of Binani as the governor-elect in Adamawa State.

The collation of results in the state was also suspended till further notice.

INEC in a letter dated April 17, 2022, and signed by its Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony asked the REC to stay away from the office of the commission in Yola, Adamawa state.

The electoral body directed the Administrative Secretary in the state to take charge of its affairs.

Part of the letter reads; “I hereby convey the Commission’s decision that you (Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Adamawa State should stay away from the Commission’s office in Adamawa State immediately until further notice.

“The Administrative Secretary has been directed to take full charge of INEC, Adamawa State with immediate effect.”