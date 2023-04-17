Embattled LP Chairman, Abure Resumes At Party’s Secretariat Amid Tight Security

The embattled national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure on Monday resumed at the National Secretariat of the party amid tight security.

Naija News gathered that Abure is expected to meet with the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero and his team, who arrived at the secretariat as well.

Abure on Monday arrived at the national secretariat of the party at about 12:41 pm.

According to Daily Trust, there is tight security at the secretariat.

On Monday, immediately after Abure entered, the security operatives attached to him and those manning the place quickly locked the main gate of the party’s building.

Recall that the High Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja ordered Abure to stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the party.

The court barred Abure alongside the National Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim; the National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara; and the National Organising Secretary, Clement Ojukwu, over alleged forgery.

Justice Hamza Muazu also ordered that the originating processes of the court be served on Abure and others.

The order came a week after a ward in the Edo State chapter of the Labour Party suspended Abure over alleged anti-party activities.

Abure, however, has insisted that he remains the national chairman of the party.