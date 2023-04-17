Binani vs Fintiri: Shehu Sani Predicts Next Move

Last Updated on 17 April 2023 by George Oshogwe Ogbolu

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has predicted the next move following the illegal declaration of All Progressives Candidate, (APC) candidate, Aisha Binani, as the winner of the Adamawa state rerun gubernatorial election.

Naija News recalls that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa, had illegally declared Binani as the winner of the State’s election on Sunday.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) swiftly denounced the purported declaration and suspended the collation of results of the supplementary election.

The electoral body subsequently summoned the REC to Abuja with immediate effect.

Reacting to the development, Shehu Sani in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Monday, alleged that the next plan is to obtain a court injunction as a backup plan.

He tweeted: “The next trick is to rush to the Court and get an injunction that will back up their daylight fraud”

Ozekhome Reacts To Declaration Of Binani As Governor-elect

Meanwhile, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekhome, has reacted to the declaration of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Dahiru Binani, as the winner of the governorship election in Adamawa State.

In a chat with the Punch on Sunday, Ozekhome described the declaration of Senator Binani as an abomination that should not be allowed to stand.

The human rights activist said that according to the Electoral Act, it is only the INEC returning officer that has the power to declare a winner in an election.

Ozekhome said the errant REC may face 36 months imprisonment on conviction.