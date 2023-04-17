APC Chairman In Delta, Okokoje Is Dead

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been bereaved as the Ward 9 Chairman of the party in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, is reportedly dead.

Reports reaching Naija News on Monday morning revealed that the party chieftain, Vincent Okokoje, had slumped and eventually died on Thursday morning.

Confirming the sad development to Daily Post in a statement on Monday, APC Ward 12 Chairman, Comrade Gabriel Omorere, said they were together at a meeting at the residence of an APC leader in Warri South, Chief Ojogri on Wednesday, along Warri/Sapele road.

He said they only received the sad news of Okokoje’s death the following morning. According to Omorere, the death of Okokoje came as a shock to the APC in Warri South and Delta State in general.

He described the deceased as a gentleman who loved making peace among his colleagues. According to Omorere, “He was amongst the three Ward Chairmen who won their wards in the just concluded election in Warri South Constituency II.”

Omorere, who led a delegation of APC Chairmen in Warri South in a condolence visit to the wife, children and family of Okokoje, said he would be greatly missed.

He stressed that his departure had caused a very big vacuum within the APC in Warri South, saying, “I pray we have someone like him to work hard and move the party forward.”