Ademola Lookman Won’t Play For Atalanta Against Fiorentina

Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman will not be available for his Italian club Atalanta when they take on Fiorentina in a league game later tonight, April 17.

Lookman was expected to lead Atalanta to the Stadio Artemio Franchi to take on Fiorentina as they continued their push for a top-four finish. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old Super Eagles of Nigeria striker is currently down with minor physical fitness issues.

Atalanta’s manager, Gian Piero Gasperini announced Lookman’s absence during the pre-match press conference ahead of the game which will kick off at 19:45 (7:45 PM WAT).

The 65-year-old tactician also confirmed that 28-year-old midfielder Mario Pašalić and 25-year-old defender Teun Koopmeiners have a slim chance of being available for the game.

“There is no news compared to yesterday, let’s see with Pasalic if he will recover, Koopmeiners is better, he trained better. Lookman stopped by, it doesn’t seem like a big deal, but he won’t be there on Monday,” the coach said.

Lookman who joined Atalanta from Leipzig during the summer transfer window has settled in quite well and is presently Atalanta’s top Serie A scorer this season with 13 goals and five assists in 28 appearances.

Gasperini will nevertheless be hopeful that Lookman’s injury is as minor as anticipated because his squad needs the Nigerian to continue their push for a top-four finish.

The club is currently in sixth position in Serie A, just five points behind third-placed Roma, who have 53 points.