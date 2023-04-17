10th NASS: Campaign Intensifies As APC To Decide Zoning This Week

As the campaign for the Senate Presidency of the 10th National Assembly intensifies, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is reportedly set to decide on the zoning of the Senate President and House of Representatives Speaker this week.

Those believed to be in the Senate Presidency race include Senator Sani Musa (North-central); Jibrin Barau (North-west); Orji Kalu (South-east); Godswill Akpabio (South-south); Osita Izunaso (South-east); Peter Ndubueze (South-east); Abdul’Aziz Yari (North-west); Ahmad Lawan (North-east); Ali Ndume (North-east); David Umahi (South-east) and Adams Oshiomhole (South-south).

Ahead of the decision, The Nation reports that the aspirants have intensified their consultations, mobilization and scramble for endorsement.

A source said the zone from which the Senate President will emerge is already being considered. This, the source said, is apart from the consideration of the experience and qualifications of the legislators indicating interest in the top job.

A source said: “APC will decide which zone they find most suitable to zone the post of Senate Presidency to.” According to him, APC will take a position before the clamour for the plum job degenerates to confusion and disagreement within the fold.

“You know that if we leave this zoning open for debates for too long, all kinds of interest will emerge, and there might be alliances that will not support the position of our party.

“We will, therefore, move, latest by mid-week, to decide where the pendulum swings before there will be recourse to primordial sentiments such as religion and ethnicity.”

Another party leader said: ”The decision is most likely to tilt towards who brought what to the table, as there will be no jostling for positions if we did not win election.

“If it is going to be decided by the number of votes contributed, Northwest has the brightest chance. But, the party’s decision is final.”