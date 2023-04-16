Popular Nollywood Actor Welcomes Second Child

Nollywood actor, Abimbola Kazeem, better known as Jigan Babaoja, and his wife, Yetunde Kazeem, have welcomed their second child.

Naija News reports that it is indeed a joyful moment for the thespian, as he took to his Instagram page to share adorable photos of the newborn.

Sharing the good news, Jigan, who had just reconciled with Asake and also withdrawn his threat to sue him for mocking him in one of his songs, expressed appreciation to God for the new blessing, saying he is celebrating the good news with Asake’s latest song “2:30.”

He wrote: “Congratulations to me! The Lord just gave us another baby girl. Which of the Lord’s blessings can I very deny? This is a piece of great news to myself and my family and loved ones.

“Baba for the girls.

“Play me 2:30 by my just-found brother @asakemusic.”

Sesan Alabi Welcomes Child After Six Years

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor cum producer, Sesan Alabi, and his wife, recently welcomed their first child after 6 years of waiting.

Naija News reports the actor took to his Instagram page to share adorable photos with his wife.

Sharing the good news, Sesan expressed appreciation to God for the new blessing, saying that the 6 years of waiting might be some kind of minutes before God.