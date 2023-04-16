Popular Catholic Priest Dabbles Into Hakimi’s Divorce Saga, Reveals Who Is More Important Between Mother And Wife

Popular Nigerian Catholic priest, Rev Fr Chinenye Oluoma, has reacted to the controversy involving Morocco and PSG defender Achraf Hakimi and his ex-wife, Hiba Abouk.

Naija News recalls social media has been agog over the divorce saga of the international footballer.

This is following reports that Hakimi’s wife filed for divorce and demanded half of the former Real Madrid star’s properties but was told that Hakimi has nothing as all his properties were acquired in his mother’s name.

Many social media users, particularly men, had hailed the Moroccan for being smart.

In a post on his Facebook on Saturday, Oluoma said that a wife is the only person who is one with her husband in body and soul.

He wrote: “Your wife is not your relative, that’s true. She’s not your mum or sister, that’s absolutely true. Yet, none of these is your wife, she’s the only person who is one with you in body and soul. The rest are secondary to your wife and in your life.

“Let’s not distract the real issues about marriage from legal issues that vary from country to country. Hakim and his wife will settle their issue according to the law of their country and move on. Whatever happens between them is not a universal template.

“Get ready to face your own challenges, pray to have a marriage that will not get so bad as to head towards divorce. E no easy anywhere, we just pray for grace to overcome.”