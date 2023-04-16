PDP’s Suleiman Gummi Bags Zamfara Federal Constituency Seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Gummi- Bukkuyum Federal Constituency in Zamfara State, Suleiman Gummi as the winner.

Naija News recalls that the commission declared elections at the constituency inconclusive during the February 25 polls due to over-voting and violence at some polling units of the area.

However, following Saturday’s supplementary polls, the electoral umpire declared Gunmi winner in the federal constituency.

The collation officer of the 2023 Gummi- Bukkuyum supplementary elections Dr Lawal Saad declared Suleiman the winner having scored the highest number of votes and satisfied the requirements of the law.

The PDP chieftain in a close shave victory scored 35,664 votes to defeat his closest contender, who is the candidate of the All Progressives (APC) Ahmad Gummi who scored 35, 058 votes.

It was gathered that Suleiman Gummi is a serving member of the House of Representatives and one of those who refused to defect with Governor Bello Mattawale to the APC to remain in the PDP with former Deputy Governor Mahdi Gusau.