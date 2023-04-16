PDP Wins Zamfara Central Senatorial District

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has clinched the Zamfara Central Senatorial District following the April 15 supplementary polls held in the state.

This is as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared the party’s candidate in the district, Ikra Aliyu Bilbis winner of the elections, Naija News learnt.

According to the electoral umpire, Bilbis emerged winner with 102, 866 votes to defeat his closest opponent in the All Progressives (APC), Kabiru Garba Marafawho scored 91, 216 votes.

Professor Kabiru Abdullahi of the Federal University, Gusau while announcing the results, said Ikra Bilbis Aliyu had scored the highest number of votes and satisfied the requirement of the law and returned elected.

His victory in the state has given the PDP one seat which is in Zamfara Central Senatorial District while the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state has clinched senatorial seats, that is Zamfara North and West.

It would be encountered that Bilbis who is a former minister of Information and Communication and former member of the APC had joined the PDP last year and clinched the party ticket which brought him victory against the candidate of the ruling APC in the 2023 General elections.