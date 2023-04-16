Kebbi Election: See Results Of Five LGAs As INEC Postpones Collation

After much delay, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commenced collating results for the 2023 Governorship supplementary election for Kebbi State at about 2:00 am on Sunday, April 16, Naija News reports.

The electoral body had fixed 11 pm for the collation of the election results body did not start until after 1 am as returning officers from the local governments were delayed in arriving at the collation centre.

This news platform understands that there are 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Kebbi. However, only the results of 5 were announced when the returning officers eventually arrived at the collation centre before INEC declared that the remaining 15 would continue at 11 am on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the election in Kebbi State is majorly contested by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Below is the results for the first five LGAs as political parties anticipate the outcome from other areas:

Arewa LG:

Registered voters: 1569

Accredited voters: 748

APC- 388

PDP-304

Valid votes: 712

Rejected votes: 35

Votes cast: 747

Aliero LG:

Registered voters: 1439

Accredited voters: 843

APC- 454

PDP- 370

Valid votes: 827

Rejected votes: 15

Votes cast: 842

Maiyama LG:

Registered voters: 7671

Accredited voters: 3276

APC- 1,787

PDP-1,458

Valid votes: 3247

Rejected votes: 25

Votes cast: 3272

Bunza LGA:

Registered voters: 3801

Accredited voters: 1464

APC-603

PDP-775

Valid votes: 1400

Rejected votes: 64

Votes cast: 1464

Birnin Kebbi LG:

Registered voters: 5241

Accredited voters: 2489

APC- 1,413

PDP- 978

Valid votes: 2413

Rejected votes: 73

Votes cast: 2486