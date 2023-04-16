Politics
Kebbi Election: See Results Of Five LGAs As INEC Postpones Collation
After much delay, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commenced collating results for the 2023 Governorship supplementary election for Kebbi State at about 2:00 am on Sunday, April 16, Naija News reports.
The electoral body had fixed 11 pm for the collation of the election results body did not start until after 1 am as returning officers from the local governments were delayed in arriving at the collation centre.
This news platform understands that there are 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Kebbi. However, only the results of 5 were announced when the returning officers eventually arrived at the collation centre before INEC declared that the remaining 15 would continue at 11 am on Sunday.
Naija News reports that the election in Kebbi State is majorly contested by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Below is the results for the first five LGAs as political parties anticipate the outcome from other areas:
Arewa LG:
Registered voters: 1569
Accredited voters: 748
APC- 388
PDP-304
Valid votes: 712
Rejected votes: 35
Votes cast: 747
Aliero LG:
Registered voters: 1439
Accredited voters: 843
APC- 454
PDP- 370
Valid votes: 827
Rejected votes: 15
Votes cast: 842
Maiyama LG:
Registered voters: 7671
Accredited voters: 3276
APC- 1,787
PDP-1,458
Valid votes: 3247
Rejected votes: 25
Votes cast: 3272
Bunza LGA:
Registered voters: 3801
Accredited voters: 1464
APC-603
PDP-775
Valid votes: 1400
Rejected votes: 64
Votes cast: 1464
Birnin Kebbi LG:
Registered voters: 5241
Accredited voters: 2489
APC- 1,413
PDP- 978
Valid votes: 2413
Rejected votes: 73
Votes cast: 2486