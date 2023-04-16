Top Tinubu’s Associate Dies (Photo)

A staunch supporter of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Toyin Badmus, has reportedly died on Sunday morning in an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

Badmus, until her death, was president of the Asiwaju Women Cooperative Society (AWCS) and member All Progressives Congress National Women Lobby Group.

The Whistler gathered from a close aide of the businesswoman and a politician that she suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital where she gave up the ghost.

The 62-year-old was coronated as the Iyaloja and Iyalode of Abuja in 2020.

Toyin Badmus, President, Asiwaju Women Cooperative Society (AWCS)

She was at the forefront of mobilization of women for Tinubu’s victory ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

Sowore Ask Questions On Tinubu’s Health, Whereabouts

Meanwhile, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore on Saturday raised an alarm over the health status and whereabouts of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

According to Sowore, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) can not be found in Mecca as claimed by some of his aides.

He further stated that Tinubu was never with President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that his tight control apparitions in France are not verifiable sightings.

Sowore wondered why the real health status of the President-elect is been kept from Nigerians.

He asked why everything about Tinubu is hidden since his selection and departure to France.