‘Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter Is Not Your Regular Princess’ – See Photos That Got Many People Talking

Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has got many celebrities and followers talking, over her outfit at the Queen Charlotte movie premiere.

Naija News reports that many Nigerian celebrities like Mercy Eke, Erica Nlewedim, Bimbo Ademoye, and many others are currently in South Africa for the premiere of Netflix’s new movie, Queen Charlotte.

Priscilla via her Instagram page shared adorable photos from the event donning a glamorous navy blue ball dress.

The Instagram influencer declared that she is not a regular princess.

She captioned the post: “Not your regular princess. All road leads to Queen Charlotte”.

Many celebrities and followers stormed the comment section gushing over the outfit.

funkeakindele wrote: “Omg!!! You look so good!!! Wow. I love it”

iyaboojofespris wrote: “Hello, your royal majestic”

official_mercyeke wrote: “Just look at my princess”

denrele_edun wrote: “What manner of Human art thou? Giving us Victorian, Edwardian, High, Vintage, Avante Gardé, Eleganza Extravaganza Fashion all at once! Such a STUNNER! #queencharlotte is shaking on her throne o! #LadyPris is here….. SHUT DOWN!”

odili_nna wrote: “Priscy I have no words but thank you for a perfect execution”

temitopeasalaju wrote: “Make sure you frame this. Too beautiful”

emma.aramide wrote: “Take the crown my darling”

chiomagoodhair wrote: “Wowwwwwwww look at my baby !!!!”

judiadu wrote: “This is soooooooooooooo beautiful”

its_rinsola wrote: “She is so fucking beautiful pretty priscy”