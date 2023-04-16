INEC Declares PDP’s Kabiru Winner Of Jigawa Assembly Seat

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Birnin Kudu Constituency, Ibrahim Kabiru, has been declared winner in the House of Assembly supplementary election in Jigawa State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the state, Prof. Usman Haruna, announced the results of the election conducted on Saturday, April 15, 2023, Naija News reports.

The Federal University of Dutse Don explained further that Kabiru polled 36,050 votes during the poll to beat his closest rival from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammad Surajo, who polled 34,545 votes.

Haruna said that Muhammad Yakubu of ADC scored 283 votes, Halilu Aliyu of ADP scored 117, Ahmad Abdullahi of LP scored 17, Sulaiman Abdullahi of NNPP scored 722 votes, Musa Mahmud of PPP scared 460 votes and Shuaibu Basiru of SDP scored 14 votes.

“That Ibrahim Kabiru of PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” the returning officer said.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the Ogbaru Federal Constituency election, Afam Victor Ogene, has been declared the winner of the election held on Saturday.

Ogene defeated the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chukwuma Onyema and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Arinze Awogu, Naija News reports.

Recall that the election was earlier declared inconclusive on February 25 as a result of sundry issues, including violence.

INEC, in the results of votes already collated, noted that Ogene led with over 1,000 votes.

However, from votes cast during the supplementary election on Saturday, the PDP candidate scored the highest number of votes while the APGA candidate followed, with the LP candidate coming third.

When the results were merged with the February 25 results, the LP candidate carried the day.

The Returning Officer for the election, Professor Kingsley Ubaorji of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, who announced the result at Atani, the headquarters of Ogbaru LGA, said Ogene of the Labour Party polled 10,851 votes of the total votes cast, followed by the candidate of the PDP who polled 10,619 votes, and that is APGA came third with 10,155 votes.

Other candidates scored as follows; Nkechi Ismade of APC scored 303 votes, Nwachukwu Victor of ADC scored 39, Obunne Celestine of NNPP scored 124 and Nwadialor C of SDP scored 27.

The Returning Officer said, “That Hon Afam Ogene of the Labour Party, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes cast is declared winner of the election.”