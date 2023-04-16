I Gave Her Everything – Rema Discloses Who He Gave First 1 Million He Made

Popular Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor with the stage name Rema has disclosed that he made his first one million Naira at age 17.

According to the singer, he gave all the money to his mother because she needs it more than him.

He stated this during a recent interview with Z100 New York.

Rema said, “The person who I knew needed it more was my mum. So, I handed everything I made to her. I know it was cool to drive around the city as a 17-year-old in a cool whip. But I can’t drive a cool whip when my mum didn’t have a car or my mum has to borrow my keys. You know, I had to put her on first.

“Passing all of that to her, whatever investment she makes… I made my first million [naira] at 17 but I made more than a million. But it’s cool to be in that stage to be able to provide [for your family].”

The 24-year-old singer said his biggest acheievement was to provide for his family and create opportunities for others.

He said, “Someone created an opportunity for me to bless the world this much. So, I can’t imagine how much the people I helped are going to bless the world. You know, I go hard not just for myself. I go hard for them. As doors open for me, I wanna open doors for them.”