Ayu’s Allies Defend Suspended PDP Chairman, Rejects Wike, Ortom, Others Fresh Plot

Loyalists of the suspended National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, have vowed to reject any plan by the five aggrieved governors, known as the G5, to remove him from office before the court decides the fate of the PDP chairman.

Naija News reports that the G5 governors are made of Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State).

According to reports, the Wike-led group is allegedly pulling the strings to ensure that embattled Ayu does not return as the chairman.

The aggrieved governors are reportedly recruiting supporters to push for a mini-convention to seal Ayu’s fate before May 29, 2023, when the governors’ tenures would elapse.

Countering moves by the governors, a member of the PDP National Working Committee loyal to Ayu, however, told Sunday PUNCH that the party does not belong to the G-5 governors or a group of privileged individuals.

He stated, “He is now challenging his suspension in court, but it seems these people are far from happy. They should know that the man is going nowhere. He only stepped aside, not that he resigned. Since the matter is in court, let’s leave it at that for now. They should have the fear of God if at all they are aware that power comes from God.”

Also speaking, a NEC member and immediate past National Secretary of the party, Ibrahim Tsauri, said the idea of a mini-convention to seal Ayu’s fate was premature.

He added that even if a mini-convention was held today and the court later decides otherwise, the outcome of the convention would be null and void.

“There is a provision in the PDP Constitution for anything. Whether these governors like Umar Damagum or not, whether they like Iyorchia Ayu or not, the constitution will guide us, but they can’t just wake up and start talking about a mini-convention,” he said.

A loyalist of Ayu, Timothy Osadolor, told The PUNCH that the aggrieved governors, apart from Seyi Makinde, should get busy with their handover notes and life after retirement.

He added, “The aggrieved governors should not arrogate to themselves powers that they don’t have. In better climes, they would have written apology letters to the leadership of the party for the ignoble role they played in the election.”