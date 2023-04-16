Adamawa State: Declaring Binani Winner, A Civilian Coup – Shehu Sani

A former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani has reacted to the declaration of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Binani as the winner in the governorship election in Adamawa State.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Hudu Yunusa declared Binani a winner.

Yunusa announced this while collation of the Saturday’s supplementary poll had not been concluded.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), however, overruled Yunusa’s declaration and suspended the collation of results and summoned the REC to Abuja.

Sani in a statement released on Sunday said the REC’s announcement is a move to truncate democracy.

The former lawmaker also described the action of the REC as a civilian coup.

He said, “It was obvious that the REC was out to truncate democracy in the state and by extension Nigeria if his action was allowed unchecked.

“The declaration by Adamawa REC is an equivalent of a civilian coup which stands condemnable. Our democracy can’t survive if we condone the such brazen act of criminality and brigandage.

“Our political culture and attitude to election need chemotherapy. The dangerous trend in our electoral system has gone beyond the culture of violence, vote buying and falsification of results to the most obnoxiously and brazenly crude phase of taking over the collation centre, seizing the mic and illegally declaring the results of an election.”