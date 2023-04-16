Adamawa Gov: Keyamo Expresses Delight Over Controversial Declaration Of Binani

The Minister of State of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo on Sunday reacted to the announcement of the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Binani as the winner of the Adamawa State Governorship election.

Naija News had earlier reported the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa, Prof Hudu Yunus Ari declared Binani the winner of the state governorship election.

INEC, however, moments after denied declaring Binani winner of the Adamawa State gubernatorial election.

INEC made this known in a statement on its official Twitter page signed by its National Commissioner, Information & Voter Education, Festus Okoye.

Keyamo in his reaction in a post on Twitter declared Binani’s alleged victory as a glass-shattering watershed for Nigerian women.

He wrote, “Just woke up in the US to this wonderful news. I am screaming my head off here! This is such a glass-shattering watershed for the women of Nigeria! Huge congratulations to my sister, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani). At a point in the struggle, we were speaking like a dozen times a day on phone! Special thanks to all those who worked so hard for this; special thanks to the good people of Adamawa State for smashing this hoodoo of gender bias; special thanks to the APC for making this possible; special thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari for providing such sterling leadership; special thanks to Nigerians for your support and prayers! Now, for the women of Nigeria, please go ye forth and conquer!”