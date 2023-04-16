2023 Election: Peter Obi And Not Tinubu Won In Rivers State – Results On INEC Portal Reveals 

Investigations have revealed that the results uploaded on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Results Viewing Portal (IReV) show that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi won the February 25 presidential polls in Rivers State.

Naija News gathered from Premium Times that Obi allegedly won in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, South-south Nigeria, according to results uploaded on the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV).

It was learnt that results uploaded from the results sheets of more than 95 % of polling units in the 17 wards of the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area show that Obi and not the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu won in the council and the state.

It would be recalled that during the collation of the February 25 results in the state, Obi was leading Tinubu with over 23,000 votes by the time INEC announced the presidential election results in 21 of the 23 local government areas in the state.

However, the results took a different turn when results from the Obio/Akpor and Degema LGAs, which are the areas of the state governor, Nyesom Wike.

According to INEC’s declaration, Tinubu scored 80, 239 votes against Obi’s 3,829 votes in Obio/Akpor.

Similarly in Degema LGA, Tinubu scored 2,375 votes, while Obi scored 2,212 votes.

The results from these two LGAs as declared by INEC gave Tinubu the boost to win the Rivers States during the February 25 polls.

Meanwhile, reviews and tallies by Premium Times show that the results uploaded on the INEC viewing portal were contrary to what the commission declared.

It was gathered that in Obio/Akpor LGA, from results sheets uploaded as of March 16, Tinunu got 17, 158 votes, and Obi had 73,311 votes

The review concentrated on results from 1,116 polling units, which represents 94.13% uploaded on the INEC IReV, as results from about 95 polling units, which represents 5.87% were yet to be uploaded within the period under review.

Also, this online news platform understands that results from Degema LGA uploaded on the IReV were also slightly different from those declared in favour of Tinubu by the electoral umpire.