10th NASS: PDP To Back Southern APC Senate President As Tinubu Returns This Week

With the race for the Senate Presidency of the 10th National Assembly becoming intense, the 29 senators-elect on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have reportedly formed a formidable coalition with other opposition political parties.

According to ThisDay, the opposition lawmakers are planning to back a credible Southeast lawmaker on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the position of the Senate President and an opposition lawmaker from the North-central for the deputy Senate president.

Those believed to be in the Senate Presidency race include Senator Sani Musa (North-central); Jibrin Barau (North-west); Orji Kalu (South-east); Godswill Akpabio (South-south); Osita Izunaso (South-east); Peter Ndubueze (South-east); Abdul’Aziz Yari (North-west); Ahmad Lawan (North-east); Ali Ndume (North-east); David Umahi (South-east) and Adams Oshiomhole (South-south).

It was gathered that the opposition lawmakers plan to back a strong APC Senator-elect from the southern part of the country as Senate President and a North-central senator from one of the opposition parties as the deputy.

Speaking to the platform, a senator-elect from the northeast geopolitical zone said that their decision was based on equity, fairness, justice, and the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria.

According to him, the nation’s mood is that a Christian from the southern part of the country should be the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

He said members of the minority caucus across political party lines have agreed to ensure good governance and would not allow the incoming administration to give any excuse for non-performance.

He said: “We are not going to rock the boat by producing the presiding officers from the minority caucus. We would abide by the global legislative convention by supporting the best aspirant from the majority bloc.

“We have also agreed that the best aspirant from the Southeast geopolitical zone with the best credentials will be supported to become the Senate President.

“We have equally agreed that we would ensure the emergence of a North-central Senator with outstanding records of good performance, as the Deputy Senate President.”

On his part, Senator Francis Fadahunsi (PDP Osun East), who had been reelected, confirmed the meeting of the opposition senators.

He said: “The meeting of the minority caucus has started, and it is not meant to frustrate the APC leadership move on zoning.

“We are prepared to support the best aspirant from the geopolitical zone where the presiding officers’ positions would be zoned to.”

Asked what would happen if the APC decided to look away from the South by zoning the positions to the North, Fadahunsi said, “When we get to the bridge, we shall cross it,” adding, “We expect the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC and the President-elect to feel the mood of the nation before taking such a delicate decision.”

Meanwhile, ThisDay reports that the APC zoning arrangements will be announced as soon as the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, returns to the country this week.