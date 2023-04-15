You Lack Power To Stop Melaye From Being Kogi Governor – PDP Stalwart Slams Wike

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Ehilebo, has slammed Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over his opposition to the governorship ambition of former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye.

Naija News recalls that Wike during a media chat in Port Harcourt on Tuesday stated that Melaye does not have the qualities to be the governor of Kogi State.

The Rivers governor said the PDP will be making a huge mistake if the former Senator emerges as the party’s governorship flagbearer, stressing that winning the governorship poll is not a comedy.

In a swift reaction, Melaye lambasted the governor for opposing his governorship ambition, saying that Wike is angry because the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, did not choose him as his running mate.

The governorship aspirant alleged Wike called him about 19 times in two hours, appealing to him to convince Atiku to announce him as the vice presidential candidate.

In a chat with Daily Post on Friday, Ehilebo said Wike lacked the power to interfere with the Kogi State election and does not have the right to say Melaye is not qualified to be a governor.

The Head of the PDP Digital Media decried Wike’s utterances and his moves to sabotage the opposition party. He added that the Rivers governor should not think he can misbehave and nobody cannot call him to order.

He said, “Thinking he can stop Dino is an abnormality; is Wike from Kogi State? What warranted him calling media houses and berating a candidate of his own party? What necessitated that?

“If he has issues or he wants to support another person in Kogi State, he should know how to do that. This belief that he can misbehave and nobody can call him to order is impossible.

“Dino himself should not have given a response. He could have issued a statement but shouldn’t toe the same part with Wike.

“The Kogi issue is internal, if Wike wants to support a candidate, he should empower someone in the state who can speak up for him, not himself. This is an insult to Kogi people”.