Victor Osimhen Returns As Verona Hold Napoli

Even though Napoli drew with lowly-rated Verona in the Italian Seria A game on Saturday, most fans of the league leaders would be excited over the return of Victor Osimhen.

Recall that Victor Osimhen has been sidelined since March due to a thigh injury. The injury forced him to miss three games, two of which ended in defeats (against AC Milan).

Since they are leading the league table with a very wide margin (14 points above second-placed Lazio), the 4-0 league defeat to AC Milan was not as painful as the 1-0 defeat to the same team in the first league of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals round in San Siro.

The return leg will go down on Tuesday, April 18 at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium and the fans will be a bit relieved that their charismatic striker is back in time for the must-win Champions League game.

During the league against Verona this evening, Victor Osimhen was thrown into the game in the 73rd minute with the hope that he would use the remaining 17 minutes to make the difference and announce his return to the pitch in style.

Unfortunately, the 24-year-old Nigerian striker who is currently the Italian Seria A highest goalscorer with 22 goals, could not do much to change the scoreline.

His first obvious impact in the game was when he almost won a penalty for his team around the 80th-minute mark but the referee looked away.

However, his best chance in the game came in the 83rd minute when he smashed the woodwork from the edge of the box and attempted a half-volley when the ball bounced back to him but his attempt went off the mark.

Osimhen almost grabbed the winning goal in the 89th minute when Kvaratskhelia passed him the ball in the penalty box but he shot the ball off-target with his weaker foot.

After 90 minutes of action, Verona were happy to run away with a point while Napoli’s fans were excited to see their talisman, Osimhen, on the pitch once again.