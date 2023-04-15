‘Tonto Dikeh Is Not Responsible For Your Spiritual Confusion’ – Uche Maduagu Slams Bobrisky

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has slammed Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky after expressing regret over the fallout with former bestie, Tonto Dikeh.

Naija News reported that the male Barbie during a recent interview told media personality, Toke Makinwa that he misses the friendship he had once shared with Tonto.

Recall that Tonto and Bobrisky were best of friends for over five years until they publicly fell out in 2021.

The crossdresser recalled how Tonto supported him and stood by him before he rose to fame, adding that the friendship, which lasted five years, failed because both he and Tonto are hot-tempered and impatient.

Reacting, Maduagwu lashed out at Bobrisky, saying he is ungrateful and should leave Tonto Dikeh’s name out of his mouth.

The actor recalled how Tonto helped Bobrisky but the latter decided to repay her with bad.

He said: “Como mama king name from your mouth, she no day responsible for you unending spiritual confusion. You missed who? Maybe na your Hausa Perfume and Snapchat Filter you day miss, not King Tonto.

“Bob na one of the reasons why some A-list Naija celebs no day assist others to become famous again. Rada rasa, this good woman picked your career from nothing and helped Nigerians to accept you when other celebs deny avoid to associate with you.

“Despite all the advice of her pastor not to be friends with you, but because of her good heart. She embraced you, without her, who go know you everywhere for Naija? But what did you repay her with? What you need na church deliverance or become apprentice for amadioha place.