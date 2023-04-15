Supplementary Elections: NNPP Defeats APC In Kano

The New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) has been declared the winner of the supplementary election in Garko Local Government area of Kano State.

Hon Murtala Muhammad Kadage, who defeated Abba Ibrahim of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his closest rival, would represent the constituency at the State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that the results were announced on Saturday by the Returning Officer, Professor Suleiman Mudi of Bayero University Kano.

Mudi stated that Muhammad Kadage polled the highest votes and satisfied the requirements of the law.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, I hereby declare Murtala Muhammad Kadage of the NNPP as the winner of the Garko Local Government state assembly election supplementary election,” he said.

Reacting to his victory, Kadage expressed gratitude to the people of Garko Local Government Area for their support and promised to work for their interests.