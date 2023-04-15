Police Give Update On Tiwa Savage Kidnap Attempt

The Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, Ikoyi in Lagos, has arrested some persons in connection with the alleged attempt to kidnap Nigerian sensational singer, Tiwa Savage.

Naija News reported that the singer’s management team, Everything Savage Ltd, in a statement on Friday night confirmed the news of the alleged kidnap, saying the conspirators are in police custody.

Self-acclaimed investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, who had earlier shared the news on social media, said the musician’s private security vigilance and the Nigerian police saved her from the suspects.

According to her, the failed plot was allegedly planned by Savage’s new domestic staff, who had been entrusted with vital information about her.

She added that the domestic staff had been trailing the singer as she left her home and shared the information with other members of the alleged kidnapping gang.

Her post reads: “Earlier today Thursday, April 13th, 2023, an attempt was made to KIDNAP Tiwa Savage in Lagos. A new domestic staff specifically a driver was passing information to his co-conspirators who have been trailing her as she left home for days.

“The guys have all been arrested with the help of vigilante-style private security and they were handed to police at CID Alagbon in Ikoyi. Celebrities be very careful and wary of your domestic staff at all times. Nigeria is very very dangerous these days.

“Don’t post your children online or your home etc. Just post your WORK. Tiwa is OK and in seclusion. I haven’t spoken with her and the police will brief the media soon.”

Speaking to NAN on the development, the Criminal Investigation Department spokesperson, CSP Oluniyi Ogundeyi, confirmed that four suspects are in their custody.

He said: ”Yes, we have some suspects, they are in our custody. They are about four”