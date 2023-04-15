Oyo: INEC Declares Winner For Oluyole Federal Constituency Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, as the winner of the Oluyole Federal Constituency election.

Naija News reports Akande-Sadipe was declared the winner of the supplementary election held on Saturday by the Returning Officer, Prof. Jacob Olaniyi.

It was gathered that the supplementary election was held in two polling units in the constituency.

According to the Returning Officer, Akande-Sadipe scored 14,891 to defeat her closest rival, Abdul-Mojeed Mogbonjubola of PDP, who scored 13,073.

Olaniyi said, “Tolulope Akande-Sadipe of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

Akande-Sadipe is currently the lawmaker representing the Oluyole Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

Recall that INEC had declared the election held on Feb. 25 inconclusive following the malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines and cases of over-voting in the affected two polling units.