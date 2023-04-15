Olu Of Warri Meets Ayiri, Settles Leadership Rift

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, and Chief Ayiri Emami, have reportedly settled their rift after meeting behind closed-door.

Naija News learned that the closed-door meeting held at the palace of the monarch in Warri, Delta state on Friday night was part of a move to bring an end to the rift between the two Itsekiri leaders.

Recall that Chief Ayiri, as the Ologbotsere, had challenged the processes that gave rise to the emergence of the Olu of Warri, insisting that the new monarch is not qualified to sit on the throne.

However, the Olu of Warri was coordinated and has carried on without an Ologbotsere in his reconstituted council of chiefs since his ascension to the throne.

Sources told Vanguard said the peace meeting was being driven by the former president Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, who is also Itsekiri, and some other prominent Itsekiri.

One of the sources disclosed that Ayiri was invited by the monarch for the peace parley, adding that an enlarged meeting would hold at another date in the palace, and that some chiefs were also at the meeting.

Another source said the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, who was in Warri a few months ago, had also met with the Olu of Warri and Chief Ayiri, separately.

A chief in the palace told the Vanguard that there had been interventions from several quarters.

“Well, we have been having a persistent intervention by many well meaning Nigerians, including the Ooni of Ife and Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, hence the current situation,” the chief, who does not want to be named, said.

Spokesman of Ologbotsere descendants, Mr Alex Eyengho, also on the meeting, said: “As the spokesperson of Ologbotsere Descendants Worldwide, I can confirm to you that the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayiri Emami, honoured the invitation extended to him by the Olu of Warri.

“The meeting held Friday with some chiefs and other Itsekiri nobles in attendance.

“It is all part of efforts to unite the Itsekiri People, Land and Crown (Itsekiri PLC). I can also confirm to you that crititical stakeholders of the Ologbotsere Descendants will meet today, Saturday, to carry out a postmortem of the Friday meeting before a follow-up rendezvous on Sunday at the palace.

“I cannot say more than this at this point. It is hoped that the peace deal will bring an end to the differences.”