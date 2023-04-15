Obey Court Order, Release Nnamdi Kanu Unconditionally – IPOB To Buhari Govt

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, unconditionally.

Naija News reports that the pro-Biafra group made this known in a statement to journalists on Saturday.

In the statement released by IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group warned the present administration to avoid doomsday.

It also stated that those involved in torturing Nnamdi Kanu using the instrument of injustice and coercion will not break his resolve.

A statement by Powerful reads: “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command of our indomitable leaders and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu once again publicly raise alarm on the deteriorating health condition of our leader in the DSS solitary confinement.

“We, therefore, again and again, demand his unconditional release per the order of Courts so that he can get proper medical examination and treatment.

“Those involved in torturing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu using the instrument of injustice and coercion will not break his resolve nor IPOB’s resolve to demand for Biafra Independence, Not now, not tomorrow, and not forever.

“The Nigerian government and its supporters should understand that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a living legend that Biafrans will not trade with anything in this world.

“Release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally as the courts have ordered to avoid doomsday. A stitch in time saves nine.”