INEC Declares Winner Of Yobe South Senatorial District After Supplementary Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared a winner for the Yobe South Senatorial District election.

This follows the conclusion of the supplementary polls conducted on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

According to the results declared by the Returning Officer, Abatcha Melemi at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Potiskum, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ibrahim Bomai defeated his closest opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Halilu Mazagane.

Bomai polled 69,596 while Mazagane polled 68,885 votes.

It would be recalled that INEC had earlier declared the election in the zone inconclusive resulting from overvoting at Manawachi polling unit in the Fika Local Government Area of the state.

The Returning Officer after declaring the winner however didn’t answer questions from journalists, as he said his mandate was just to declare the winner.

PDP Appoints Makarfi As Chairman Of Electoral Committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed former Kaduna State Governor, Sen Ahmed Makarfi as the Chairman of the Kogi State governorship primaries.

The primary election slated for Sunday in Lokoja, the state capital is to pick the PDP flag bearer for the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State.

The appointment of Makarfi to lead the electoral committee was confirmed in a statement by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature.

The statement added that Laureta Ogwuche will serve as secretary of the seven-man committee, while Toyin Mark, Ikechukwu Nwosu, Deolu Harrison, Usman Ibrahim and Anthony Onwuka are listed as members.