INEC Officials Yet To Arrive Result Collation Center For Adamawa Supplementary Gov Election

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are yet to arrive at the state collation center for the Adamawa State supplementary governorship election.

The collation of results for Saturday’s supplementary polls was billed to begin at 9:00 pm but as of the time of filing this report by Naija News, INEC officials were yet to arrive at the venue.

With the absence of the officials, the collation exercise for the Adamawa supplementary governorship election is yet to commence.

As earlier reported, voting was held on Saturday across several polling units in Adamawa State for the supplementary election in affected areas for the 2023 governorship race in the state.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the March 18 governorship election in the state inconclusive.

Before the polls were suspended, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri who is contesting on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a second term in office was leading his closest challenger, Senator Aishatu Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While PDP’s Fintiri had 421,524 votes, APC’s Binani trailed with 390, 275 votes.