INEC, EFCC Appoint 18 Lawyers To Prosecute Electoral Offenders

No fewer than 18 lawyers including two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) have been appointed to prosecute electoral offenders.

Naija News gathered the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) made the appointment for the prosecution of electoral offenders after the 2023 general election.

The development as learnt by this online news platform was contained in the appointment letter sighted by The Nation on Saturday.

It was learnt that the mandate before the 18 appointed lawyers of both the INEC and the EFCC is to prosecute electoral offences relating to financial crimes arising from the 2023 general elections.

It was gathered from the letter that while the first SAN on the list, Abdulaziz Sani is from INEC, the other SAN, Rotimi Oyedepo, is from the anti-graft agency.

The other lawyers from both commissions include Nasara H. Auta, Odinaka Ikoroha, Adeyemi Olufemi, Mahmud Tafarki, Ahmed Mohammed, Amaka Okwuaka, Enoch M. Akafa, and Temple Ukaegbu, Samuel Daji, Adaka Mainforce Ekwu, Soare Adebayo Benedict, Arumemi Moses, Abubakar Aliyu, Ikhamaede Ramai, Andrew Akojn, and Khalid Sanusi Sabo.

Recall that Naija News earlier reported that the electoral commission revealed plans to prosecute about 200 electoral offenders.

The commission said these offenders were arrested at different locations for various electoral offences during the just concluded general elections.

The electoral body said the Nigeria Police Force has transferred over 50 case files of electoral offences to it.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi gave an update on the number of case files INEC offices across the country had received from the police and how many electoral offenders.

He told The Punch on Friday that “The commission has received over 50 case files from the police authorities. There are over 200 accused persons set for prosecution.

“The commission has directed its Litigation and Prosecution Department to study the files and advise it on the prosecution. The department has since commenced action and as soon as it finishes, it will revert to the commission accordingly.”