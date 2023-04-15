INEC Declares APC Winner Of Plateau Central Senatorial District

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Plateau Central Senatorial District election.

Naija News reports that the declaration of the winner follows the conclusion of the supplementary polls conducted on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Declaring the result in Pankshin, the headquarters of the Plateau Central Senatorial zone, INEC returning Officer, Dr. Jima Lar, said Diket Plang of the APC scored a total vote of 131,129 to emerge the winner.

Lar added that Plang’s closest challenger, Yohanna Gotom, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 127,022 votes, while Garba Pwul of the Labour Party (LP) came third with 36,510 votes.

Diket, a former Member of the State House of Assembly who represented Pankshin North, would now join Simon Mwadkwon and Napoleon Bali both of the PDP who were earlier announced as Senators-elect for Plateau North and Plateau South respectively.

INEC Declares Winner Of Yobe South Senatorial District After Supplementary Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared a winner for the Yobe South Senatorial District election.

This follows the conclusion of the supplementary polls conducted on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

According to the results declared by the Returning Officer, Abatcha Melemi at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Potiskum, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ibrahim Bomai defeated his closest opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Halilu Mazagane.

Bomai polled 69,596 while Mazagane polled 68,885 votes.

It would be recalled that INEC had earlier declared the election in the zone inconclusive resulting from overvoting at Manawachi polling unit in the Fika Local Government Area of the state.

The Returning Officer after declaring the winner however didn’t answer questions from journalists, as he said his mandate was just to declare the winner.