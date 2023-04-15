Iheanacho Shines As Man City Thump Leicester City

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho had a relatively fair game against his former club, Manchester City this evening but his effort was not enough to save his drowning team.

Interestingly, Leicester City’s new coach, Dean Smith decided to start veteran striker Jamie Vardy ahead of Iheanacho even though the Nigerian forward has an antecedent of scoring against City, a team the 26-year-old forward played for from 2015 to 2017.

After Leicester City had gone three goals down thanks to two goals from Erling Haaland and a goal from John Stones in the first 45 minutes, coach Smith decided to introduce Iheanacho into the game in place of Vardy in the 46th minute.

His introduction to the game made the match a bit different for coach Pep Guardiola and his team as they played a bit more cautiously than in the first half.

Despite that, Leicester City played for over 20 minutes without recording a shot on goal as they continued to absorb the pressure from City’s attackers.

But the story twisted a bit in the 75th minute when Iheanacho got a consolation goal for Leicester City. The Nigerian footballer tapped the ball in after goalie Ederson palmed the ball in his direction.

Unfortunately, there was the best Leicester City could get from the game as the match ended 3-1 in favor of the reigning Premier League champion.

The victory means that Manchester City are now three points below first placed Arsenal pending the out of the Gunners’ game on Sunday. While Leicester City are now deep in the relegation zone (in 19th spot) with 25 points in 31 games.