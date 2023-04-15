‘He Is An Old Man’ – Bobrisky Opens Up On Identity Of Male Lover

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky, has finally revealed the identity of his male lover.

Naija News reports that Bobrisky while featuring on a recent audiovisual podcast with media personality, Toke Makinwa, said he is dating an elderly man identified as Ade and he lives at Banana Island, Lagos.

According to the controversial male Barbie, Ade is the ‘main guy’ and he has other male lovers who are financially buoyant.

He said, “He hasn’t put a ring yet na. So, he cannot restrict me to be with one old person. I’m seeing more people.. Money o, rich o, billionaire o.

“His name is Ade. That’s his real name. He’s not on social media. He is an old man. He doesn’t know if I talk about him on social media. We have so many Ades na.”

Speaking on how he is able to keep several men, Bobrisky said, he has learned not to talk too much and mention the name of his lovers adding he can’t date a broke partner.

He said: “Number one, you have to seal your lips. Don’t talk too much. Don’t mention names. Do what you got ta do low-key!”

“For now, I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married. I haven’t found any husband material. Money that’s all. Even if I make enough money and I want to date for love, I can’t settle for a broke guy.”