Former Militant Leader, Tompolo Sends Message To Nigerians

Former militant leader, Oweizide Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has called on Nigerians, especially politicians, traditional rulers, and the clergy to do the right thing.

Naija News reports that Tompolo made the call while speaking with journalists at the grand finale of the 2023 Amaseikumor annual festival held in Oporoza community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Tompolo who joined his kinsmen in the celebration said the Amaseikumor annual Festival brings peace and development to the Ijaw nation at large.

He said: “My message to everybody and Nigerians [is] everybody should do the right thing. Be you a politician, traditional ruler, or pastor, everybody should stand by the truth.”

Tompolo also greeted the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, HRM Oboro Gbaraun II, who was flanked by other kings from the Niger Delta region, before he proceeded to decorate masquerades with naira notes.

Tompolo Speaks On Commending Tinubu’s Victory

Meanwhile, Tompolo has denied congratulating Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress over his victory at the just-concluded presidential election.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement, Wednesday, by Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, Media Consultant to Tompolo in Effurun, Delta State.

Tompolo stated that he is not an enemy of any presidential candidate, stressing that they are all his friends.