Fintiri vs Binani: Reactions Trail Adamawa Supplementary Polls

Social media users have taken to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to react to the supplementary election being held in Adamawa State today.

Naija News gathered that while some users eagerly await the results of the polls that would determine the faith of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Aishatu Binani, and the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, others are praying for the downfall of one party.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed April 15 for the conduct of supplementary election in 2,660 polling units in 24 states across the country today, including Adamawa State.

The commission had declared the March 18 governorship election in the state inconclusive, however, the governor, who is running on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is leading with 421,524, while APC’s Binani has 390, 275.

See some reactions below:

@POGrassroots

“Congratulations in advance to Gov. Fintiri and PDP for winning Adamawa state governorship election.”

@KawuGarba

“Voting for Aisha Binani as governor of Adamawa state is against the hadith of our prophet. I pray may she loses this election.”

@closefeed_bot

“The governorship election in Adamawa State inconclusive. Today, the 37,016 potential voters in Fufore will determine the fate of Fintiri and Binani as they renew their rivalry. Idris Vs Bande in Kebbi The Kebbi State Governorship election results announced after the March.”

@Seun__Nues

“So Adamawa state Gubernatorial election is yet to be concluded?😳

“I thought Binani won🤷🏽‍♂️

“We’ve seen the script before this time, All attempts just to make sure a woman never gets elected to be governor, I just hope Adamawa people will stand their ground and ensure Binani wins.🤲”

@_chiefagbabiaka

“Senator Aishat Binani will overturn the 31,249 led by gov. Fintiri of PDP to Emerge winner in the supplementary election of Adamawa state.”

@Yola_Twitta

“Today is the Final day of the Adamawa state election re-run. Let us all remember that Adamawa state was transformed in this 4years of @GovernorAUF administration. Let’s not forget to make the right choice of making Adamawa state great again by re-electing Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.”