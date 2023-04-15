Cristiano Ronaldo Asks Al-Nassr To Sign Pepe

Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly called on his current club, Al-Nassr to sign his countryman, Pepe this summer.

Recall that Ronaldo and Pepe played and won four UEFA Champions League titles together at Real Madrid. They are also the oldest members of the Portugal national team and they have helped the country to win one European Championship and one UEFA Nations League.

Currently, Pepe is playing in his home country, Portugal, and he is contracted to the Portuguese club, FC Porto. The 40-year-old football icon who is two years older than Ronaldo has just two months left in his current contract.

Despite being a 40 years old center-defender, the Portuguese football veteran has played 26 games in all competitions – about 2,095 minutes of football for Porto.

Even though the Portuguese side is reportedly planning to extend his stay at the club, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to reunite with him at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr which he joined as a free agent after Manchester United terminated his contract last summer.

Portuguese football transfer expert, Pedro Almeida, tweeted: “Cristiano Ronaldo asked the Al-Nassr board to sign #Pepe, the Portuguese player is at the end of his contract with Porto.

“Porto wants to extend the contract with the player”.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr where he is currently earning around £177 million per year, he has scored 11 goals and provided 2 assists in 10 Saudi Pro League games.