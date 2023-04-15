Crisis Rocks Imo Labour Party, As Three Factions Hold Primary Election

Reports gathered by Naija News from the venue of the governorship primary of the Labour Party (LP) in Imo State reveal that three factions conducted separate polls today at different locations in the state.

According to The Nation, while about 10 of the aspirants settled for the Landmark Event Centre at New Owerri with their delegates for the primary election, three others with their delegates held the elections differently along MCC Road, Urrata in Owerri North Local Government Area.

However, the party’s flag bearer, Peter Obi, who is the chairman of the screening committee for the state congress election is said to have allegedly identified with one of the factions.

Some of the aspirants who are vying for the party’s governorship ticket and have secured the Nomination Forms in the state include Major General Lincoln Jack Ogunewe (retd), Senator Athan Achonu, Martin Agbaso, Chief Joseph Ukaegbu, Tochi J.Ehirim, Ike Ibe, Kelechi Nwagwu, Basil Maduka, Chinedu Amadi, AIG Charles Agomuo (retd), Capt David Mbamara (retd), Fabian Ihekueme and Chief C. Ishiguzo.

Meanwhile, this online platform recalled that the party’s screening committee in the state was said to screen all aspirants.

It was however learnt that even though the official list of the aspirants who qualified for the primary election is yet to be ascertained, it doesn’t stop the preparation of the aspirants.

The chairman of the Labour Party in Imo State, Festus Onywjwulisi told Nigerian Tribune that the party is fully prepared for the primary election and nothing would stop it.

The Labour Party chieftain insisted that there was nothing like a crisis witnessed during the delegates’ Congress in any part of the State