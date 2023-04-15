Confusion Engulfs APC Over Zoning Of NASS Leadership, Adamu Abdullahi’s Absence

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is reportedly in a state of confusion over the zoning of the principal officers of the 10th National Assembly as the inauguration of federal lawmakers draws nearer.

It was gathered that confusion has heightened in the ruling APC and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party due to the absence of the party’s National Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi.

This, according to a source close to the APC NWC, has stalled the zoning of the principal officers for the 10th National Assembly.

Ahead of the June inauguration of NASS, Senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect from all the geopolitical zones have all indicated interest in contesting for either Senate President or Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The source told Saturday Sun that the inability of the party’s leadership to meet and resolve the zoning formula had resulted in the multiple interests from several elected legislators on the platform of the party across the country.

A member of the NWC also confirmed that the absence of the chairman and secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, was responsible for the delay in resolving the zoning arrangements.

The source said: “Zoning of the leadership of the principal officers of the National Assembly is a sensitive issue that requires the involvement and input of the NWC. But as worrisome as it may sound, there has not been a properly convened meeting of the NWC since the conclusion of the presidential election on February 25.

“It is really a thing of concern because there is no solution at sight since both the chairman and secretary are currently not around to convene the meeting where decision concerning the zoning of the principal officers of the 10th National Assembly will be discussed and resolved. Everything is at a standstill for now. We are being reduced to spectators on a sensitive issue in which we are supposed to play a critical role. It is not surprising seeing all manners of legislators jostling for the position without recourse to the input of the national leadership of our party.”