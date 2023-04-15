Buhari’s Minister Reacts As Labour Party Factions Clash In Abuja

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has mocked the Labour Party (LP) over the clash between two leadership factions.

Recall that there were chaotic scenes between Labour Party chieftains in Abuja on Wednesday after factions of the party attempted to take over the National Secretariat situated in Utako, Abuja.

Naija News understands that the party is now divided into two factions. One is by the National Chairman, Julius Abure and the other faction is led by the acting National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa.

Supporters of the two factions are laying claim to the leadership of the party, and their argument was taken further to the party’s headquarters yesterday as the party moves to screen aspirants for the Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship elections.

Reports revealed that it took the intervention of security operatives, including private security guards engaged in securing the party’s headquarters building, and as well prevent a verbal altercation from developing into a free-for-all amongst the party chieftains and their supporters.

It was gathered that Abure’s supporters and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) loyal to him arrived at the Secretariat for a meeting and possible screening of Governorship aspirants for the Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi elections.

They barely settled down to business when Apapa reportedly arrived with his supporters in tow for the same exercise.

However, they were prevailed upon to step back following the intervention of security operatives.

Taking to his verified Twitter account on Thursday, Keyamo mocked the party over its plan to change the country but cannot solve its leadership crisis.

He wrote: “Behold the ‘new breeds’ that want to change Nigeria!”