Buhari Govt Appoints New CMD For National Hospital Abuja

President Buhari Makes Fresh Appointments Few Days To End Of Tenure (See List)

The Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has announced the appointment of Professor Mahmud Raji as the new Chief Medical Director (CMD) of National Hospital, Abuja (NHA).

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement issued by the hospital on Friday in Abuja.

The letter of appointment was sent to the Hospital’s new CMD by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

According to the statement, Mahmud, now the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital, is a Professor of Neurosurgery.

He is the first African to chair the World Federation of Neurosurgical Society (WFNS) Young Neurosurgeon’s Committee in 2008.

He pioneered and established the division of neurosurgery of National Hospital in 2010.

The new CMD is a recipient of numerous awards and recognition locally and internationally.


He has trained more than 30 neurosurgeons, authoured 10 chapters in neurosurgical books and published over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals around the world.

