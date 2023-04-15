Soldiers Shoot Dead Suspected Ballot Box Snatcher

Soldiers on patrol have reportedly shot dead a suspected ballot box snatcher at Bajida polling unit 001, Fakai Local Government Area of Kebbi South.

Naija News gathered that the yet-to-be-identified man was reportedly shot dead while he was attempting to snatch a ballot box from officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the ongoing supplementary elections in the state.

He was said to have intruded into the polling unit claiming to be a security agent.

He was alleged to have attempted to snatch a gun from a soldier at the polling unit when he was shot.