Binani vs Fintiri: Polling Unit Results From Adamawa Supplementary Governorship Election Emerges

Following the conclusion of voting in the supplementary election in affected polling units for the 2023 Adamawa State governorship race, results from some polling units in the state have started emerging.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the March 18 governorship election in the state inconclusive.

The commission fixed and announced today, Saturday, April 15 for the conduct of a supplementary election to conclude the process.

Before the polls were suspended, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri who is contesting on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a second term in office was leading his closest challenger, Senator Aishatu Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While PDP’s Fintiri had 421,524 votes, APC’s Binani trailed with 390, 275 votes.

Naija News reports that results from some polling units have started emerging after Saturday’s supplementary election. Check out some of those that have emerged.

PU006 Kofar Jauro Audu, Jambutu, Yola north LGA, Adamawa

APC 124

PDP 73

PU001, Buba Jalo, Ajiya, Yola north LGA, Adamawa

APC 122

PDP 139

PU004, Bubakari Maigari, Ajiya, Yola north LGA, Adamawa

PDP: 145

APC: 122

INEC would after the conclusion of the process, collate all the results and declare the final winner.